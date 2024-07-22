Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 965,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,545,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 16,520 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $910,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 965,359 shares in the company, valued at $40,545,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,293 shares of company stock worth $12,947,868 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

