Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$16.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.73.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.22. 573,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.