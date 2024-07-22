Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164,334 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,070,000 after purchasing an additional 764,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.