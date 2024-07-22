Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 0.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $367.28 and last traded at $363.76. Approximately 736,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,407,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average of $352.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

