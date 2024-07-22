HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $218,077.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,948.07 or 0.99866449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00073949 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048608 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $197,532.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

