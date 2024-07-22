HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after buying an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $65,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

