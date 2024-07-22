Head-To-Head Analysis: Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) and UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) and Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acelyrin has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Acelyrin shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Acelyrin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acelyrin 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UroGen Pharma and Acelyrin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 224.04%. Acelyrin has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 96.62%. Given UroGen Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Acelyrin.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Acelyrin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -123.74% N/A -62.48% Acelyrin N/A -35.33% -32.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Acelyrin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $82.71 million 4.48 -$102.24 million ($3.40) -4.64 Acelyrin N/A N/A -$381.64 million ($2.38) -2.74

UroGen Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin. UroGen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acelyrin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade NMIBC. The company has license agreement with Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; strategic research collaboration agreement with MD Anderson focusing on the sequential use of UGN-201 and UGN-301 for the treatment of NMIBC; and licensing and supply agreement with medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate m.b.H. to develop UGN-103 in low-grade intermediate risk NMIBC and UGN-104 in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease. In addition, the company's develops SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. Acelyrin, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.