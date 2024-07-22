Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 214,991 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after buying an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

