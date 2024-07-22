Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:GCG opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.98. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$39.41 and a 52-week high of C$52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.50 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 38.72%. Analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

