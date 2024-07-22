Grin Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Grin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $519,567.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,983.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00590973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00109204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00035381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00240717 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00069635 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

