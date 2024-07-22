Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 162,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 154,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,653. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

