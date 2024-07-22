GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 8.6% Higher

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.52 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 4,046,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

