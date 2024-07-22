GGV Capital LLC Raises Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

GGV Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 350.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841,764 shares during the period. Kanzhun makes up about 36.0% of GGV Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GGV Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Kanzhun worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $98,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kanzhun by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,745 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kanzhun by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 1,835.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 984,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 933,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.3 %

BZ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 3,167,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.