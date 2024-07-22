Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.27.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.