Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.55

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 1404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.61.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gamehost from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Gamehost Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The firm has a market cap of C$225.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.55 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.009901 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

