Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

