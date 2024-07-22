FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,405 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $378,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.5 %

FDEC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $894.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

