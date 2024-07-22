First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lowered by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,993 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $49,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

FIXD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 301,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,080. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

