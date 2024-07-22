First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

