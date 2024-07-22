Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMN opened at $11.51 on Monday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

