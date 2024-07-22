Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$64.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.73. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$54.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.