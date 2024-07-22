Ethereum Classic Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.52 or 0.00034902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.48 billion and $383.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,404.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00587469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00106633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00239440 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,024,306 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.