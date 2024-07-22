Ergo 1-Day Volume Reaches $717,082.40 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $69.78 million and $717,082.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,327.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.00590466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00109005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00241410 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00069642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,501,596 coins and its circulating supply is 76,502,796 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

