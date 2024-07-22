Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.86-2.96 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
