Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.860-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.86-2.96 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

