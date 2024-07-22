Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $286.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.19.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $260.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after acquiring an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

