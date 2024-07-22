EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised EQT to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

