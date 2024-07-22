EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $129.25 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

