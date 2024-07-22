Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $73.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

