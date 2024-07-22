Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1248 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Trading Up 0.1 %

Enel stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

