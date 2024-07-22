Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.67.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$47.72. 282,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,020. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

