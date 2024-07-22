Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Edison International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 1,325,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,771. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

