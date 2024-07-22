Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,850 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in MGIC Investment by 76.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 140,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 134.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 882,984 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $266,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 689,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 379,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

