Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 617,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,877. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

