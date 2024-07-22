Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 25,212 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 803.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in General Mills by 132.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,362,000 after acquiring an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. 2,778,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

