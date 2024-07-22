Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $208.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

DOV stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.10. The company had a trading volume of 782,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,577. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

