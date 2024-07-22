Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $231.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $231.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.95.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average is $187.00. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $139.45 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

