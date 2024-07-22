Destra Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $228.94 Million (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Destra Network has a market cap of $228.94 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.23833436 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,757,192.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

