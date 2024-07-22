Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

