Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $318.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $277.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.56. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

