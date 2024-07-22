Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Crown Stock Down 0.2 %

Crown stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

