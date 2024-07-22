Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $2.52 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $7.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00047767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

