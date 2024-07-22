Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

TSE:CPG opened at C$11.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

