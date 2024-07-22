Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.91.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $291.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

