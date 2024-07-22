Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 7,638 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.77. 6,848,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

