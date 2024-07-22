Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 23,988 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

