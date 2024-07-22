Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,471. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

