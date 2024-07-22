Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 9,134 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 291,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,276. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

