Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after buying an additional 900,713 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Calix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix Stock Up 0.7 %

CALX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 581,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,982. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

