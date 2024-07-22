Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.